North Marion community mourns, remembers beloved teacher

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A coach, a friend, a father, and the best teacher many Marion County students say they ever had.

Nelson Elliott taught and coached at North Marion High School for decades. He died after a medical emergency Tuesday.

His passing came as a shock to generations of huskies who came and went through his classroom.

Hundreds of former student took to social media to share memories and stories from when he was their teacher.

One of his students said “people often talk about the legacy we create with our lives. without a doubt, Mr. Elliott leaves a legacy unlike many others. he altered so many lives - as a teacher, a community member, a comedian, a coach, as someone we love.”

5 news spoke with Krista Tenney who graduated in 1989 and now lives in South Carolina.

She said Elliot always remembered his students’ names, no matter how long it’d been since they were in his class.

She said she’s truly grateful to have known him.

Elliott was a baseball, soccer, and football coach during his tenure, but of all his accomplishments, his students say perhaps his greatest was his ability to get them to not only understand math, but to actually enjoy the subject.

Due to the circumstances of his death, crisis counselors and psychologists were available this week to speak with students and staff.

Marion County Superintendent Donna Heston released a statement to 5 news saying in part Elliot’s legacy “will live on for the strong, positive, and unending dedication have to the teaching profession and our student athletes.”

So how do you measure a math teacher’s impact?

Perhaps one student summed it up best saying “sometimes a person comes along in a community who just makes a difference and is part of everyone’s lives. Nelson Elliott was the man.”

To show support for Elliot’s family, the district is asking everyone to wear silver and black Thursday. Several other local school districts have said they’ll be doing the same thing.

