Police: Clarksburg man fails to report crash that seriously injured child

Jacob Pinion
Jacob Pinion(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Clarksburg man has been charged because officers say he did not report a crash that seriously injured a child.

Officers said 30-year-old Jacob Pinion was behind the wheel of a car on Nov. 17, 2022 when he crashed in the 300 block of W. Pike St., according to a criminal complaint.

Pinion allegedly hit a light pole and two trash bins while a child was in the passenger seat.

Court documents say Pinion did not report the incident to law enforcement and fled the scene despite the child sustaining “major injuries.”

When Pinion took the child home, officers said they went there and saw a large laceration on his head.

Authorities said the laceration on his head was so large they could see his skull.

Pinion has been charged with child neglect resulting in injury. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $25,000 cash-only bond.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen Cross
Elkins man charged with murder after fatal shooting, police say
Man sentenced for stealing $3.5M from Morgantown business
$1M-winning lottery ticket sold in tiny West Virginia town
Jeffrey Harder
Man found drinking beer in closet after breaking into home, police say
Oscar Mayer's Wienermobile
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile to visit Clarksburg, Morgantown

Latest News

Brandon Burke
Morgantown man who fled from police found hiding in closet, police say
Tabatha Gibson
Fairmont woman charged with child neglect after ‘ripping’ girl’s hair out
WAMSB competition
Ghana representatives visit Buckhannon ahead of WAMSB 2023
Javis Black
Man wanted in connection to N.C. drive-by shooting arrested in W.Va.