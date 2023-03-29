Police: Clarksburg man fails to report crash that seriously injured child

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Clarksburg man has been charged because officers say he did not report a crash that seriously injured a child.

Officers said 30-year-old Jacob Pinion was behind the wheel of a car on Nov. 17, 2022 when he crashed in the 300 block of W. Pike St., according to a criminal complaint.

Pinion allegedly hit a light pole and two trash bins while a child was in the passenger seat.

Court documents say Pinion did not report the incident to law enforcement and fled the scene despite the child sustaining “major injuries.”

When Pinion took the child home, officers said they went there and saw a large laceration on his head.

Authorities said the laceration on his head was so large they could see his skull.

Pinion has been charged with child neglect resulting in injury. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $25,000 cash-only bond.

