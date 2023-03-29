Seneca Rocks Discovery Center seeks artists, artisans for 2023 Season

Seneca Rocks Discovery Center is at the base of Seneca Rocks.
Seneca Rocks Discovery Center is at the base of Seneca Rocks.(USDA Forest Service)
SENECA ROCKS, W.Va (WDTV) - The Seneca Rocks Discovery Center, in cooperation with the Eastern National Forest Interpretive Association, is seeking artists and artisans for the 2023 season.

The artists and artisans wanted will demonstrate traditional Appalachian crafts or contemporary works related to the Monongahela National Forest.

On Saturdays and Sundays from May 27 through October 29, the Discovery Center will have two tables available for artist demonstrations.

Additional tables will be available during holiday weekends.

Artists may exhibit up to three weekends during the season, with a minimum commitment of four hours per day. Table space may be shared by multiple artists.

Artists are asked to submit a small portfolio of works they plan to offer for sale. When sharing table space, each artist must submit an individual portfolio.

Email up to five images or a link to an online portfolio to Alison Bailey here.

Seneca Rocks Discovery Center is located at 13 Roy Gap Road. Entrance to the main parking lot is off U.S. 33, just south of the U.S. 33/State Route 28 intersection in Seneca Rocks.

