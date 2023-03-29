‘Someone we love’: North Marion community mourns, remembers teacher

FARMINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The North Marion High School community is mourning and remembering a beloved teacher and coach at the school.

Nelson Elliott taught and coached at the school for decades, and his death came as a shock to generations of Huskies.

“He was a great teacher, family man, mentor and friend,” said Krista Tenney, who graduated in 1989 and now lives in South Carolina. “He always remembers you name no matter how many years ago he was your teacher. Truly grateful to have known him.”

Hundreds of people took to social media to share not just memories, but also the impact Elliott had on their lives.

“People often talk about the legacy we create with our lives,” one former student said. “Without a doubt, Mr. Elliott leaves a legacy unlike many others. He altered so many lives - as a teacher, a community member, a comedian, a coach, as someone we love.”

“Sometimes a person comes a long in a community who just makes a difference and is part of everyone’s life,” another poster said. “Nelson Elliott was that man.”

Of all Elliott’s accomplishments, perhaps his greatest, according to many former students, was his ability to get them to not only understand mathematics but to actually enjoy the subject.

Due to the circumstances of Elliot’s death, crisis counselors and psychologists were available to speak with staff and students throughout the week.

Superintendent Donna Heston released the following statement to 5 News on behalf of Marion County Schools:

Our hearts and prayers go out to all of North Marion and the community as well as all of Marion County. He was a respected educator and coach who touched so many throughout the county during his long and dedicated career and into his retirement. His legacy will live on for the strong, positive and unending dedication he gave to the teaching profession and our student-athletes in baseball, soccer and football. We will continue to focus on raising the family and community up and supporting the staff and students with mental health supports during this tragic time. We are so appreciative of our counselors, psychologists, nurses, bus operators, a custodian, our PRO, and all of the staff and administration of North Marion who did not hesitate to support the staff member, the student body, and the staff of North Marion during the code blue and throughout the grieving process. We appreciate all of the outside agencies and fellow counties who knew him and his family and have offered supports during this tragic time.

Students and staff at North Marion are encouraged to wear black and silver Thursday as a show of support for the Elliott family. Several other school districts also announced they’d be doing the same.

Dozens of notes and remembrances were left outside of Elliott’s door. Those can be seen below:

‘Someone we love’: North Marion community mourns, remembers Nelson Elliott (Facebook: North Marion High School)

