Three more acts announced for the State Fair of West Virginia

State Fair of West Virginia
State Fair of West Virginia(WVVA)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEWISBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Three more acts have been announced as part of the 2023 State Fair of West Virginia Concert Lineup.

Rapper Yung Gravy with special guest DJ Tiiiiiiiiiip will take to the stage on Thursday, Aug. 10 at 8 p.m. while country music artist Wilson Fairchild will perform a free show on Thursday, Aug. 15 at 7:30 p.m.

Finally, the Buckin’ B Bull Ride will be on Saturday, Aug. 12 at 7 p.m.

Tickets for Yung Gravy and the Buckin’ B Bull Ride go on sale Friday, March 31 at 10 a.m.

“We are thrilled with the additions of Yung Gravy, Wilson Fairchild, and the Buckin’ B Bull Ride to complete the 2023 Lineup,” State Fair CEO Kelly Collins stated. “We feel these announced acts round out an amazing lineup, and we cannot wait for the 98th Annual State Fair of WV!”

Tickets will only be available via ETIX by clicking here or by calling 1-800-514-ETIX (3849) Monday through Friday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., or Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets will not be sold at the State Fair Box Office until later this spring.

The 98th Annual State Fair of West Virginia is slated for August 10-19, 2023.

