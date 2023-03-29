Tracking rain and gusty winds later this week!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today and tomorrow will be mild and clear, with only a few showers tonight. Then towards the weekend, rain and gusty winds will push into our region. Find out the timing and potential impacts in the video above!

This afternoon will be nice, with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid-to-upper-50s. Then a weak cold front will push in from Canada into West Virginia around 10 PM, bringing a few isolated rain/snow showers to the mountain counties. Very little accumulation is expected, however, and by 2 AM, any leftover precipitation is gone. Thereafter, Thursday will be clear and sunny, with highs in the mid-50s. So Thursday will be nice. Then on Friday afternoon, widespread rain showers will lift in ahead of a low-pressure system in the Midwest, bringing rain during the afternoon and evening hours. Around that same time, wind gusts will be in the 20-30 mph range, and temperatures will reach the mid-60s. Overnight into Saturday morning, the cold front will push in and bring more more rain showers, and even a few downpours, into West Virginia, so some areas may see a heavy shower or two. That rain moves out Saturday morning. Then between Saturday morning to Saturday night, gusty winds of 40 mph or above at times will push into our region, especially in the northern counties and mountain counties. This may blow around unsecured outdoor items and cause tree branches and even power lines. Because of this potential threat, we are declaring a First Alert Weather Day for Saturday, so we are watching carefully. But be careful if heading out. Then on Sunday, those wind gusts will settle down by the morning, and by the afternoon, we’re looking at sunny skies and highs in the 50s. Towards the middle of next week, temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s, and rain showers will push in as well, so expect to see some rain next week. In short, today and tomorrow will be mild and clear, Friday and Saturday will be rainy and windy, and Sunday is mild and sunny.

Today: Mostly sunny skies. West-southwest winds of 10-15 mph. High: 58.

Tonight: Cloudy skies, with a few snow flurries in the mountain counties between 9 PM to 1 AM. North-northwest winds of 10-15 mph. Low: 31.

Thursday: Sunny skies. High: 57.

Friday: Widespread rain showers during the afternoon and evening hours. Otherwise, cloudy skies. South-southwest winds of 10-20 mph. High: 65.

