Train ride nearly 40 years in the making close to hitting the tracks

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CASS, W.Va (WDTV) - A train ride nearly 40 years in the making is finally getting ready to hit the tracks.

The wait to hop aboard the Greenbrier Express between Cass and Durbin is almost over.

Officials say plans are currently being hammered out but details of the first public ride are expected to be announced soon.

Back in 1985, 15 miles of railroad were damaged in massive flooding, and it’s been a challenge to restore access ever since.

Last month, the official steam locomotive of West Virginia, 118-year-old Shay No. 5, made the first complete trip over the line since 1985.

Damaged railroad repaired after more than 35 years

Officials said the large undertaking to repairing and restoring the bridge included repairing over five miles of washed out roadbed and track and the construction of a new bridge.

Schedule and reservation information will be announced soon here.

