WVU defeats Marshall 9-7 in thrilling in-state baseball matchup

The two teams will collide again next week at GoMart Park in Charleston
By Tyler Kennett
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Mountaineers toppled the Marshall Thundering Herd 9-7 in their first matchup of the season. Full highlights from the game can be seen above.

WVU combined for 9 runs off of 12 hits to go along with two doubles, one triple and one home run.

Marshall combined for 7 runs off of seven hits, six RBI, one double and one triple.

The two teams will face off again next week in Charleston as the rivalry will renew again at GoMart Park in Charleston on April 5th.

