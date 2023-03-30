3 children among 4 taken to the hospital after head-on crash

(Facebook: Nutter Fort Volunteer Fire Department)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NUTTER FORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A multi-car crash in Nutter Fort Wednesday morning sent four people to the hospital, including three children.

Emergency crews responded to the crash on S. Bypass Rd., or Rt. 98, around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Harrison County 911 Center.

3 children among 4 taken to the hospital after multi-car crash
3 children among 4 taken to the hospital after multi-car crash(Facebook: Nutter Fort Volunteer Fire Department)

When crews arrived on the scene, the roadway was blocked with three cars involved in a head-on crash, the Nutter Fort Fire Department says.

Although there was no entrapment in the crash, officials said four people were taken to the hospital, including three children. Their conditions are unknown.

3 children among 4 taken to the hospital after multi-car crash
3 children among 4 taken to the hospital after multi-car crash(Facebook: Nutter Fort Volunteer Fire Department)

It took crews over an hour to clean up the accident scene.

Other responding agencies include Harrison County EMS and Nutter Fort and Stonewood police departments.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
Missing West Virginia child found by U.S. Marshals in Maine
Nelson Elliott
‘Someone we love’: North Marion community mourns, remembers teacher
Cass Scenic Railroad
Train ride nearly 40 years in the making close to hitting the tracks
Tabatha Gibson
Fairmont woman charged with child neglect after ‘ripping’ girl’s hair out
Man sentenced for stealing $3.5M from Morgantown business

Latest News

March’s About You Monograms Teacher of the Month: Andrea Duffy
March’s About You Monograms Teacher of the Month: Andrea Duffy
March’s About You Monograms Teacher of the Month: Andrea Duffy
March’s About You Monograms Teacher of the Month: Andrea Duffy
The temporary shelter is a lot smaller and can only fit 10 dog cages and 20 cat cages. Due to...
Marion County humane at max capacity with animals
Students talk with a recruiter at a past Glenville State University Career and Graduate School...
Glenville State sets date for annual career and graduate school expo