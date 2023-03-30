3 children among 4 taken to the hospital after head-on crash

NUTTER FORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A multi-car crash in Nutter Fort Wednesday morning sent four people to the hospital, including three children.

Emergency crews responded to the crash on S. Bypass Rd., or Rt. 98, around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Harrison County 911 Center.

3 children among 4 taken to the hospital after multi-car crash (Facebook: Nutter Fort Volunteer Fire Department)

When crews arrived on the scene, the roadway was blocked with three cars involved in a head-on crash, the Nutter Fort Fire Department says.

Although there was no entrapment in the crash, officials said four people were taken to the hospital, including three children. Their conditions are unknown.

It took crews over an hour to clean up the accident scene.

Other responding agencies include Harrison County EMS and Nutter Fort and Stonewood police departments.

