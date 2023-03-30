4 lawsuits filed against W.Va. State Police regarding hidden camera system

4 lawsuits filed against W.Va. State Police regarding hidden camera system
4 lawsuits filed against W.Va. State Police regarding hidden camera system
By Kristen Bentley
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - We have an update to a WSAZ investigation centering on an anonymous letter sent to state officials.

The letter alleges a hidden camera system was installed in the women’s locker room at the West Virginia State Police Academy in Institute.

We reported earlier this week about eight women preparing to file lawsuits against the agency because of the cameras.

Four lawsuits have been filed, we learned Thursday. All of the complainants say during their time at the academy, they were secretly and intentionally recorded by a hidden camera system.

According to one of the suits, state police “intentionally and surreptitiously recorded nude and/or partially nude females in the women’s locker room and/or bathroom facility at the WVSP training academy.”

It went on to say, “The clear intent of this secret video recording scheme was to record women in compromising situations and to exploit, discriminate, and invade the privacy” of the complainants.

West Virginia law requires 30 days notice before a lawsuit can be filed against a state agency. The other four women are still in that 30-day waiting period.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
Missing West Virginia child found by U.S. Marshals in Maine
Cass Scenic Railroad
Train ride nearly 40 years in the making close to hitting the tracks
3 children among 4 taken to the hospital after head-on crash
WSAZ Investigates | New Details in WVSP Casino Case
West Virginia State Police Headquarters goes through shake-up
Skylar Neese
Petition to deny parole to teen’s murderer reaches thousands

Latest News

Dr. Jim Clark says it's normal to experience allergies for the first time as an adult but there...
Allergist talks tips to be in control of spring allergies
Senator laments missed chance to protect schools
Senator laments missed chance to protect schools
Gov. Justice expands BUILD WV Act
Gov. Justice expands BUILD WV Act
Energy providers preparing for another windy weekend