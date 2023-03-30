Bridgeport gets first win of season in 10-4 victory over Preston
6 run 5th inning propels the Indians to victory
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 12:14 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In the Bridgeport Indians’ season opener, the team hosted the Preston Knights. After a 4-0 start to the game, the Knights responded with a four run inning in the top half of the 5th to tie the game. In the bottom half of the 5th, the Indians scored a total of six runs, shutting down Preston and taking the win 10-4.
Highlights from the game can be seen above.
Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.