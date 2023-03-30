Central United Methodist Church holds Journey to the Cross

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - As Easter approaches, Central United Methodist Church in Fairmont is holding their own recreation of the hours before Jesus’s death.

The church has stations that are symbolic of the hours before Jesus’s death on the cross.

Member of the church Debbie Roupe, said going through the journey will take about 20 minutes.

Each stop along the way represents a different piece of the story.

Roupe says their is one special interactive station along the way.

“We have a station that’s really nice where we can take a piece of paper, write our sins down on them, and then we nail them to the cross. Where we ask Jesus for forgiveness,” she explains.

The Journey to the Cross will be open April 2 from 9:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., April 7 from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m., and April 8 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

