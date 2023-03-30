Ellen “Joanne” Ritter Olean

Ellen "Joanne" Ritter Olean, 86, of Clarksburg passed away on Thursday, March 30, 2023 in the United Hospital Center. She was born in Clarksburg on March 3, 1937, a daughter of the late Charles Dale and Evelyn Floread Coen Ritter. She was preceded in death by her previous husband, E. James "Mums' Olean, and her husband, Wilson Ashley; as well as her sisters, Sandra "Kay" Gribble and Patricia "Patty" Griffith; and brothers-in-law, Norman Gribble and Robert "Bob" Griffith. She is survived by one brother, Richard L. Ritter and his wife Eloise of Cincinnati, OH and several nieces and nephews. Mrs. Olean was a graduate of Victory High School and was a retired Service Representative for C&P Telephone Company.  She was a former member of the Clarksburg Baptist Church and the Simpson Creek Baptist Church, where she enjoyed singing in the choir. Joanne was a social butterfly and enjoyed playing bridge and other card games.  She loved dancing, especially at the annual Holly Ball. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Sunday from 5:00 – 8:00 pm, where funeral services will be held on Monday, April 3, 2023 with Pastor Sean Wegener officiating.  Interment will be in the Holy Cross Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com.  A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

