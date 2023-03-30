Energy providers preparing for another windy weekend

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Some more windy weather is blowing our way this weekend and if it’s anything like we saw last week we may see some power outages.

Last weekend, 50 and 60 mph gusts left more than 20,000 people without power in our area alone.

Local 911 call centers received hundreds of calls about downed trees and power lines.

It took about 3 days to completely restore the power grid.

A spokesperson from Mon Power, Hannah Catlett says they’re already prepping crews for what might be a similar storm this weekend.

“We’ve started prepping our trucks in case they need to respond again this weekend; we’ve also begun to let crews know what we’re seeing this weekend and checking their availability in case we need any additional staffing to respond to any storm aftermath this weekend,” said Catlett.

If you do happen to lose power this weekend, make sure to call your energy provider because the more accurate their numbers are the better equipped they’ll be to respond to your area.

