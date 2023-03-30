Fairmont Senior defeats University 13-12 in a late night Girl’s Lacrosse matchup

Polar Bears connect on 13 of 15 shots while amassing 13 saves
By Tyler Kennett
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 12:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - In a battle of the windy elements, the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears defeated the University Hawks 13-12 in girl’s lacrosse on Wednesday night. After an 8p.m. start, the Hawks got off to a quick 1-0 lead before Aubrey Harrison scored 3 consecutive goals for Fairmont Senior. At halftime, the Polar Bears led 8-5 before a second half surge from the Hawks created a one score game. In the end, the Polar Bears took the win 13-12. FSHS scored on 13 of their 15 shots. While the Hawks shot well over 20 times, the Polar Bear defense prevailed, saving 13 shots in the matchup.

Full highlights from the game from Wednesday’s broadcast can be seen above.

