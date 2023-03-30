First at 4 Forum: David Goldberg

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - David Goldberg, the President and CEO of Mon Health and Vandalia Health, joined First at 4 on Thursday.

He talked about a healthcare roundup between Mon Health and State Auditor JB McCusky, legislation surrounding healthcare, and planning for a new neighborhood hospital.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

