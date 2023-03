BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Power of Centauri Prime joined First at 4 on Thursday.

They talked about their love for Star Wars, why they choose certain lightsabers and costumes, and gave examples of lightsaber dueling.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.