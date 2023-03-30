FIRST ALERT: Strong, damaging wind gusts expected on Saturday

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After a beautiful, calm day today, a system moving in from the west will bring rain showers tomorrow afternoon. This rain will get heavier in the overnight hours, and as the bulk of the system moves to our east, strong wind gusts push in. These winds have the potential to be as high as 60mph, prompting a High Wind Watch area-wide from the National Weather Service. This could be upgraded to a High Wind Warning as we get closer to the event. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

