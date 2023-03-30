Glenville State sets date for annual career and graduate school expo

GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - The annual Glenville State University Career and Graduate School Expo is only two weeks away.

The career expo is set for Thursday, April 13 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the GSU Waco Center.

It provides area employers with the opportunity to meet many talented students who will be graduating in May and recent graduates who are ready to begin their careers.

All prospective employers who provide students with opportunities upon graduation, summer employment, or internship positions are invited to participate. Many Glenville State students will attend the fair, and they look forward to learning about possible employment opportunities.

Employers interested in having a booth at the expo should click here to sign up. Registration and participation are free for all businesses and organizations and lunch is provided.

