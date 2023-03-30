Gov. Justice expands BUILD WV Act

House Bill 3036, signed by the governor, expands the number of districts in which projects can be developed under the act.
By Chase Campbell
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETEVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - Governor Jim Justice on March 30 signed a bill expanding the BUILD WV Act.

The BUILD WV Act was passed last year and is a tax credit program designed to help attract housing development projects to West Virginia communities.

House Bill 3036, signed by the governor, expands the number of districts in which projects can be developed under the act, allowing for more projects across the state in the future. It also increases the cost limit of projects under the act from $40 million to $150 million.

During a bill signing ceremony in Fayetteville, the governor emphasized how expanding housing development can bring new residents to the state and spur economic growth. “At the end of the day, I mean, how in the world can we expect people to move here if we don’t have housing and affordable housing?” the governor said. “This isn’t rocket science.”

House Bill 3036 will go into effect in June.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
Missing West Virginia child found by U.S. Marshals in Maine
Cass Scenic Railroad
Train ride nearly 40 years in the making close to hitting the tracks
3 children among 4 taken to the hospital after head-on crash
WSAZ Investigates | New Details in WVSP Casino Case
West Virginia State Police Headquarters goes through shake-up
Skylar Neese
Petition to deny parole to teen’s murderer reaches thousands

Latest News

Dr. Jim Clark says it's normal to experience allergies for the first time as an adult but there...
Allergist talks tips to be in control of spring allergies
Senator laments missed chance to protect schools
Senator laments missed chance to protect schools
4 lawsuits filed against W.Va. State Police regarding hidden camera system
4 lawsuits filed against W.Va. State Police regarding hidden camera system
Energy providers preparing for another windy weekend