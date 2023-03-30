Gov. Justice expands BUILD WV Act

FAYETEVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - Governor Jim Justice on March 30 signed a bill expanding the BUILD WV Act.

The BUILD WV Act was passed last year and is a tax credit program designed to help attract housing development projects to West Virginia communities.

House Bill 3036, signed by the governor, expands the number of districts in which projects can be developed under the act, allowing for more projects across the state in the future. It also increases the cost limit of projects under the act from $40 million to $150 million.

During a bill signing ceremony in Fayetteville, the governor emphasized how expanding housing development can bring new residents to the state and spur economic growth. “At the end of the day, I mean, how in the world can we expect people to move here if we don’t have housing and affordable housing?” the governor said. “This isn’t rocket science.”

House Bill 3036 will go into effect in June.

