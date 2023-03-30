Harvey Leroy “Tank” Kline, 83, of Bunner Ridge passed very peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on November 14, 1939; to the late Harvey and Clara Vandergrift Kline. Tank graduated from East Fairmont High School in 1958. He played football in high school and was a dedicated player earning the nickname, “Tank”. He worked at Ormet Aluminum and then retired from Martinka Mines in 1995. He was a very hard worker, and a true family man. He loved to camp, fish, hunt and go to the beach but most of all he enjoyed time spent with his family. In 1962, he married Vonda Sherleene “Shirley” Vangilder. Together they created a wonderful family. Harvey was a member of the Grand Lodge of West Virginia A.F&A.M. Wetzel Lodge No. 39. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his only brother Richard Kline. He is survived by his wife, Shirley, and his children Harvey Leroy Jr “Troy” (Camelia) Kline, Randy (Brenda) Kline, and the twins Shawna (Rick) Lawson, and Shawn (Brandy) Kline. He is also blessed with seven grandchildren Seth Kline, Faith (Jacob) Lough, Katelyn and Brittany Lawson, Tyler and Tristan Kline and Mackenzie Kline. He has four great grandchildren, Kannon Kline, Sawyer Kline and Camden and Evan Lough. He is also survived by one sister Janice Sanson. He has several special cousins. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home on 209 Merchant Street in Fairmont, on Sunday April 2, 2023, from 1:00 pm - 8:00 pm and Monday April 3, 2023 from 11:00 am until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 pm, at the funeral home, with Evangelist Kevin Lough, officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery. Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.

