Homes and vehicles damaged during shooting; man arrested

WILLIAMSON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A man faces charges in connection with a shooting incident Wednesday in Williamson that damaged a number of homes and vehicles, according to city police.

Isaiah Robinson, 24, of Williamson, is charged with wanton endangerment, shooting within 500 feet of a dwelling, and brandishing.

Williamson Police say the incident was reported around 3:15 p.m. on Vinson Street near the intersection of Joseph Avenue.

According to the police report, the driver of an older maroon Chevrolet Impala was shooting out a car window at people and houses in the area.

Officers found two firearms lying on the floorboard of the car, both of which they say were legally registered.

Guns seized in Williamson shooting incident (Williamson Police Department)

Police say the suspect admitted to shooting out of the car, and they found evidence of at least 10 shots fired. Investigators recovered a number of shell casings.

According to police, Robinson does not have a prior criminal record and had never been arrested before. Officers say Robinson told them someone was shooting at him, but they found no evidence of that.

He was expected to be arraigned sometime Wednesday night at the Southwestern Regional Jail.

