Homes and vehicles damaged during shooting; man arrested

A man faces charges in connection with a shooting incident Wednesday in Williamson that damaged a number of homes and vehicles, according to city police.
By Eric Fossell
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A man faces charges in connection with a shooting incident Wednesday in Williamson that damaged a number of homes and vehicles, according to city police.

Isaiah Robinson, 24, of Williamson, is charged with wanton endangerment, shooting within 500 feet of a dwelling, and brandishing.

Williamson Police say the incident was reported around 3:15 p.m. on Vinson Street near the intersection of Joseph Avenue.

According to the police report, the driver of an older maroon Chevrolet Impala was shooting out a car window at people and houses in the area.

Officers found two firearms lying on the floorboard of the car, both of which they say were legally registered.

Guns seized in Williamson shooting incident
Guns seized in Williamson shooting incident(Williamson Police Department)

Police say the suspect admitted to shooting out of the car, and they found evidence of at least 10 shots fired. Investigators recovered a number of shell casings.

According to police, Robinson does not have a prior criminal record and had never been arrested before. Officers say Robinson told them someone was shooting at him, but they found no evidence of that.

He was expected to be arraigned sometime Wednesday night at the Southwestern Regional Jail.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nelson Elliott
‘Someone we love’: North Marion community mourns, remembers teacher
Tabatha Gibson
Fairmont woman charged with child neglect after ‘ripping’ girl’s hair out
Man sentenced for stealing $3.5M from Morgantown business
Jacob Pinion
Police: Clarksburg man fails to report crash that seriously injured child
$1M-winning lottery ticket sold in tiny West Virginia town

Latest News

Lindsey Jacobs, a 38-year-old lawyer from Morgantown, poses outside the Kanawha County...
For WVa. abortion protester, charges dropped with conditions
Bridgeport vs Preston Highlights
Bridgeport vs Preston Highlights
Fairmont Senior vs University LAX highlights
Fairmont Senior vs University LAX highlights
April is housing stability awareness month.
West Virginia program offers financial assistance for homeowners
FILE - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice speaks in the House Chambers at the state capitol in...
West Virginia governor signs ban on gender-affirming care