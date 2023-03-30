Local Lions Clubs collect gift cards for families of pediatric oncology patients at Ruby Memorial Hospital

Lions Clubs donate gift cards to families in need
Lions Clubs donate gift cards to families in need(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Lions Club groups from all over our area came together to help the families of pediatric cancer patients at Ruby Memorial Hospital.

Zone 8 chair Diana Bedell said the clubs collected gift cards from Kroger, Sheetz, and Walmart for the hospital staff to pass out to families in need.

Between the clubs in the area, they were able to donate over $2,000 worth of gift cards.

Anita Graham, Pediatric Hematology Oncology Social Worker at Ruby Memorial, accepted the gift cards on behalf of the hospital.

“A lot of times, families are away from their home for several days at a time. So, it’s really important for them to be able to have some um extra support for like groceries for gas for meals,” she explained.

Graham added she was looking forward to handing out the gift cards on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen Cross
Elkins man charged with murder after fatal shooting, police say
Man sentenced for stealing $3.5M from Morgantown business
$1M-winning lottery ticket sold in tiny West Virginia town
Jeffrey Harder
Man found drinking beer in closet after breaking into home, police say
Oscar Mayer's Wienermobile
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile to visit Clarksburg, Morgantown

Latest News

FILE - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice speaks in the House Chambers at the state capitol in...
West Virginia governor signs ban on gender-affirming care
Journey to the Cross.
Central United Methodist Church holds Journey to the Cross
‘Someone we love’: North Marion community mourns, remembers teacher
Skylar Neese
Petition to deny parole to teen’s murderer reaches thousands