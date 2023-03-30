Local Lions Clubs collect gift cards for families of pediatric oncology patients at Ruby Memorial Hospital

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Lions Club groups from all over our area came together to help the families of pediatric cancer patients at Ruby Memorial Hospital.

Zone 8 chair Diana Bedell said the clubs collected gift cards from Kroger, Sheetz, and Walmart for the hospital staff to pass out to families in need.

Between the clubs in the area, they were able to donate over $2,000 worth of gift cards.

Anita Graham, Pediatric Hematology Oncology Social Worker at Ruby Memorial, accepted the gift cards on behalf of the hospital.

“A lot of times, families are away from their home for several days at a time. So, it’s really important for them to be able to have some um extra support for like groceries for gas for meals,” she explained.

Graham added she was looking forward to handing out the gift cards on Thursday.

