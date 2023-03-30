March Jefferson Award Winner: Christine Battin

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Once a month, WDTV and Antero Resources award one deserving community member with a Jefferson Award. For the month of March, we’re honoring Christine Battin.

At one of her many volunteer functions, Christine wore a shirt that read “I’m Here To Help.” She proves that in many ways.

You may have seen Christine working in the Mon Health Center gift shop as part of her duties as President of the Mon Health Medical Center Auxillary, or maybe as a member of the Stewartstown CEOs, or at one of the many other community events Christine helps support.

For her efforts, Christine has been named this month’s Jefferson Award winner. Christine’s reason for volunteering is simple.

“I like people to feel good about themselves,” Christine said. “Even if I just give a smile to someone, I hope that helps make their day.”

Christine’s colleagues say she is important to many causes in the Morgantown area.

“When you say ‘volunteer of the month’, she is volunteer of the year in my opinion,” said Luella Gunter, Executive Director for Philanthropy at Mon Health System. “She is always helping someone. Anytime I call, she’s cooking dinner for a sick friend or cooking for someone’s birthday. She’s always there with a helping hand. It doesn’t matter whether it’s an organized activity. She embodies it in everything she does everyday. She’s truly deserving of this award.”

Christine says she is thankful for her fellow volunteers.

“When the world is such a dark place sometimes, the little groups I hang out with kind of make it a much brighter world to live in. It’s a very rewarding activity when you give your time to someone else. It makes you feel like you’re doing something good for the world,” Christine said.

