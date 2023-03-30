March’s About You Monograms Teacher of the Month: Andrea Duffy

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Andrea Duffy has been selected as March’s About You Monograms Teacher of the Month.

Duffy is a Kindergarten teacher at North View Elementary who has been teaching since 2020.

“I’m just really big on love and kindness and respect,” Duffy said.

She says her start was anything but conventional.

“My teaching journey has been unpredictable but amazing. I started out virtual, and then we transitioned back into the classroom, which was wonderful, so I truly feel like I have had a little bit of every style of teaching. That’s one thing about me. I’m flexible and can adapt to those situations,” Duffy said.

Duffy prides herself on her classroom and her style of teaching. It involves students learning in a way that makes sense to them.

“This is a place that I want children to feel safe and that they can explore what they are into,” Duffy said. “At any given time, we have children writing, drawing, building, creating, and it’s amazing how all these children can find what they enjoy. We all are in harmony, and it’s amazing they can learn in a way that fits their style.”

One of her favorite things to do with her class is singing, and she comes up all of their special tunes.

“So one of my favorite things to do is we do the “Skiddamarink a do, I love you,” and it’s nice and really cute when we can all come together and just remind each other of how thankful we are for each other. If you were to ask any of my students that, they would say I’m a big softie. I wear my heart on my sleeve, but that’s what bought you here to talk to me today,” Duffy said.

Duffy said the best part of being a teacher is the bond she’s been able to create with her students.

“The bond I have with my students, personally, I think of each and every one of them as my own child. I love them with my whole heart. I truly believe we have some amazing teachers here at North View Elementary School, and those teachers are the ones that teach with their hearts. My personal relationship I have with these students is I try to inspire them and try to be that light to teach them to reach for these big goals and dreams,” Duffy said.

Click here to nominate a teacher of your own.

March's About You Monograms Teacher of the Month: Andrea Duffy
