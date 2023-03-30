Missing West Virginia child found by U.S. Marshals in Maine

United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, MAINE (WDTV) - U.S. Marshals said they found a child reported missing from Pocahontas County in Portland, Maine.

The child, who has not been identified, was reported as a runaway from a foster care home in Hillsboro in September 2022, U.S. Marshals said.

Through a collaborative investigative effort, authorities learned the child was believed to be living at a home in Portland and was recovered without incident.

The Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act of 2015 gave the U.S. Marshals Service discretionary authority to assist other law enforcement agencies with the recovery of missing, endangered, or abducted children, regardless of whether a fugitive or sex offender was involved.

Since 2015, the agency has recovered more than 2,700 missing children.

The USMS Maine Violent Offender Task Force was significantly assisted by the Portland Police Department, USMS Northern District of West Virginia’s Mountain State Fugitive Task Force, and the West Virginia State Police. The U.S. Marshals Service Maine Violent Offender Task Force is comprised of members of the U.S. Marshals Service, Maine State Police, Maine Department of Corrections, Biddeford Police Department and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

