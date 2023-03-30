Rain, strong wind gusts to start the weekend!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will be mild and sunny, just like yesterday. Then after today, rain and gusty winds will push into North-Central West Virginia as we transition to April this weekend. Find out the timing and threats in the video above!

A high-pressure system will bring dry, stable air into West Virginia today, resulting in sunny skies and highs in the mid-to-upper-50s, a few degrees below average for late March. In other words, a mild, clear day. Our region stays dry tonight, but around 2 PM, widespread rain showers will push in from the west, ahead of a low-pressure system in the Midwest. A few heavier showers will push in at times, leading to soggy conditions. At the same time, wind gusts will come from the southwest at 25-30 mph, allowing temperatures to reach the low-60s. Most of the widespread rain leaves around 11 PM. Leaving only a few isolated showers. Then around 5 AM Saturday morning, a cold front will bring a line of heavy showers into our region. That rain will move out by mid-morning, but leftover moisture from the system will mean isolated shower chances all day on Saturday. At the same time (early morning Saturday to the overnight hours), strong wind gusts will flow in from the west into our region, potentially reaching above 50 mph at times. That could cause power outages, blow around unsecured outdoor items, and (combined with the wet soil) even knock over trees. It’s not until Saturday night in the lowlands and Sunday morning in the mountains that wind gusts will settle down. Because of the extent and timing, a First Alert Weather Event is in effect for North-Central West Virginia. So we’re watching carefully, but be careful if you’re heading out. Fortunately, by Sunday afternoon, sunny skies and mild temperatures will return. Then next week, temperatures will be in the 70s, and scattered showers (and even a few thunderstorms) will push into our region, so expect some warm, rainy conditions. In short, the transition from March to April will be rainy and gusty, and next week will be warm and rainy.

You can learn more about the forecast coming up on Midday and other newscasts, or keep an eye on our social media pages. And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Sunny skies. High: 58.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies. Low: 40.

Friday: Rain showers in the late-morning hours, becoming a steady rain in the afternoon. South-southwest winds of 10-20 mph, with wind gusts up to 30 mph. High: 62.

Saturday: Rain showers in the morning, transitioning to cloudy skies and isolated showers in the afternoon. Westerly winds of 20-30 mph, with wind gusts up to 50 mph possible. High: 69.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.