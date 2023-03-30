Ruby Summer Concert Series returns for second year

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The City of Morgantown is preparing for the 2023 Ruby Summer Concert Series.

The concert series will be at Ruby Amphitheater in Hazel Ruby McQuain Park.

Officials have finalized the lineup, and the first concert is scheduled for Friday, June 2.

This year’s lineup features local, regional, and nationally touring artists:

June 2: The Stranger- Billy Joel Tribute with opener Philadelphia Freedom

June 9: Color Me Badd with opener The Heavy Hitter

June 16: Love and Theft with opener Christian Lopez

June 23: Debbie Gibson with opener Holly Forbes

July 7: Oak Ridge Boys with opener The Davisson Brothers

July 14: MANIA- The ABBA Tribute with opener Adrian and the Soul Miners

July 21: Caleb Johnson with opener The Michael Weber Show

July 28: Thunderstruck- AC/DC Tribute with opener The Jukebox Band

August 4: Los Lobos with opener Del Castillo

August 11: Home Free with opener Morgan White

August 18: Sam Bush with opener Andrew Adkins

August 25: Smashmouth with opener Motorcycle Drive-By

There will be food and beverage vendors on-site within walking distance of the amphitheater.

Public parking is available at Wharf Street Parking, Pleasant & Chestnut Street Parking, University Avenue & Chestnut Street, and Spruce Street Parking.

“We are thrilled to continue this great concert series and are pleased to be working with both old and new sponsors this year,” said Vincent Kitch, Director of the Arts and Cultural Development Department, “The artists are a great combination of genres that provide something for everyone to enjoy, and we are excited to see everyone again this year down by the river for the 2023 lineup.”

As a reminder, all concerts are free to attend with opening acts beginning at 6:30 p.m. and headliners taking the stage at 8:00 p.m.

The August 25 performance will conclude with a small firework show.

Event listings, park information, and more can be found on the Ruby Amphitheater website here.

