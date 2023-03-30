State of Preparedness remains in effect for all of West Virginia

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Justice announced on Thursday a State of Preparedness will remain in effect ahead of forecasted hazardous weather.

The State of Preparedness was initially declared on March 23.

Gov. Justice said the State of Preparedness remains in place for 30 days, and as such, agencies across the state remain on standby to respond quickly should help be needed.

Currently, severe storms, heavy rainfall, and strong winds are forecasted for the entire state, and a High Wind Watch has been issued for many north central West Virginia counties.

Click here to see a full list of counties under a High Wind Watch.

The State Emergency Operations Center at the West Virginia Emergency Management Division continues at Partial Activation, Gov. Justice said.

The WVEMD will closely monitor weather threats, stream levels, and remain in close contact with local emergency managers across the state for the duration of this event.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
Missing West Virginia child found by U.S. Marshals in Maine
Nelson Elliott
‘Someone we love’: North Marion community mourns, remembers teacher
Cass Scenic Railroad
Train ride nearly 40 years in the making close to hitting the tracks
Tabatha Gibson
Fairmont woman charged with child neglect after ‘ripping’ girl’s hair out
Man sentenced for stealing $3.5M from Morgantown business

Latest News

Energy providers preparing for another windy weekend
Windy Hill Village celebrates milestone birthdays
Marion County humane at max capacity with animals
WVSP schedules sobriety checkpoint in Randolph County
Police across state to put emphasis on enforcing distracted driving laws