Stonewall Resort golf course, marina preparing for opening weekend

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Spring outdoor recreation season is kicking off this weekend at Stonewall Resort.

On Friday, March 31, the Palmer Golf Course will open for its 21st year, and on Saturday, April 1, the Marina will open.

“This is one of our favorite times of the year, as guests can begin to enjoy the wide range of outdoor activities and recreational opportunities available at Stonewall Resort,” said Andre’ D’Amour, resort general manager.

D’Amour said the golf course has added 65 new Club Car Golf Carts to its existing fleet and most feature onboard GPS units. Additionally, nearly a mile of the golf course cart paths are being repaved.

The Palmer Golf Course remains one of the region’s top-rated golf courses, according to Mike Rogers, Director of Golf at Stonewall Resort.

Rogers said the course is offering programming for the non-golfer to include property golf cart tours and the game of Fling Golf.

The Marina at Stonewall Resort includes a boat launch, pontoon rentals, gasoline sales, marina shop and a variety of boat slips available to overnight and day guests. Guests can explore the lake’s coves and fingers by renting a pontoon boat or one of the CraigCat personal watercraft.

