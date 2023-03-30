Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans event held at Parkersburg Armory

Vietnam veterans were given the opportunity to receive the celebration that weren’t given from war.
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 8:10 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - More on the days events, at the Parkersburg Armory, veterans of the Vietnam War got the recognition and the welcome home they never received.

The “Welcome Home” event brought veterans and their families together.

The event welcomed home the veterans that returned from the Vietnam war and remembered the ones who lost their lives. Veterans shared in the comradery of being with others who have served in Vietnam.

“Well we’re all brothers. We’re all brothers and sisters. And that part will never change. And it’s made us get so much closer as being family. And we get together and we laugh and we carry on. And it’s just a great feeling,” says Vietnam veteran, Jerry Smith.

Several organizations were at the armory looking to help.

Veterans say that this event helps to make up for the treatment they felt after coming back from war.

