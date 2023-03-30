Windy Hill Village celebrates milestone 100th birthday

Bessie Maurry
Bessie Maurry(WDTV)
KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - A nursing home in Preston County is having a birthday bash.

Morgantown native Bessie Maurry just turned 100 years old.

Her friend Margaret at the Windy Hill Village in Kingwood turns 99 tomorrow.

They were joined by family and friends to help celebrate.

Bessie’s daughters say how their mothers’ positive attitude and good humor carried her all of the way to 100.

“‘Things are going to get better,’ she would always say ‘things are going to get better’ it drove me nuts -- or she’d say, ‘you get out of life what you put into it,’ those are her two biggest things,” said her daughter Kimberly Galusky.

Bessie’s daughters also say their mom has quite a sweet tooth, much like her great-great-grandchildren who she loves so much.

