W.Va. Governor responds to new developments in Southern Regional Jail suit

By Annie Moore
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 1:13 PM EDT
FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) - Attorneys representing hundreds of inmates at Southern Regional Jail are in federal court next week seeking emergency injunctive relief.

Through a sworn affidavit from a trustee inmate at the jail, they claim evidence is being destroyed and documents are being moved around the jail to evade subpoenas and federal investigators.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice was asked about the new developments in the case following a press conference in Fayetteville on Thursday, responding to the overall situation by saying “there’s enough activity that there’s got to be some level of legitimacy to some of the activity. We want to get to the bottom of that, really and truly. And if people have screwed stuff up, they need to pay for screwing stuff up.”

Judge Frank Volk has called for an emergency hearing regarding evidence preservation issues set for Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at 3:30 p.m. at the federal courthouse in Beckley.

At the center of those allegations is a trustee inmate by the name of Charles Mann. He was booked into the jail for violations of the state’s sex offender registry. The inmate whistleblower said that as part of his duties at SRJ, he was asked to paint over black mold. He further claimed that documents related to the suit are being destroyed and hidden from investigators around the jail’s gym.

State leaders overseeing the regional jail system responded to that suit with a sworn affidavit of their own on Wednesday, attributed to Lt. Dakota Hood. In his statement, Lt. Hood said it is his job to collect documents related to those subpoenas and transfer them to electronic media. Hood asserts that no documents have been shredded, burned or otherwise destroyed. He goes on to confirm Mann’s status as a trustee who painted and cleaned hallways in SRJ, asserting that he had no access to inmate records.

The inmates are being represented by the law firms of New, Taylor, and Associates, Robert Dunlap, Zach Whitten, and Tim Lupardus.

