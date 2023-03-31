Buckhannon man charged with fleeing at 100 mph across several counties

Bobby Cobb
Bobby Cobb(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COWEN, W.Va (WDTV) - An Upshur County man is facing charges after officers said he led them on a multi-county pursuit at speeds topping 100 mph.

Officers were at a home on Radabaugh Ridge Rd. Thursday morning looking for 52-year-old Bobby Cobb, of Buckhannon, and found his home confinement bracelet inside a vehicle in the driveway, according to a criminal complaint.

Authorities put out a BOLO for Cobb and his car, and both were found at a bank in Cowen that morning. However, another criminal complaint says the car did not have a matching license plate.

Officers said they watched Cobb pulled into a car wash and waited outside until the garage doors opened. When officers asked Cobb to show his hands, he put the car in reverse, hit the garage doors, backed up through the parking lot “at a high rate of speed” and into traffic onto Rt. 20, causing several cars to swerve to avoid him.

Cobb allegedly fled from police at speeds of 100 mph toward Webster County when officers spun him out. He then fled at speeds of 85 mph into Pocahontas County and recklessly passed five cars.

Authorities then blocked the roadway, the report says. Cobb tried to weave through cruisers when a Pocahontas County sheriff helped block him in.

Court documents say officers approached the vehicle, and Cobb “grabbed a bottle of pills and started eating them.”

Cobb was then taken into custody just after 9:10 a.m.

Cobb has been charged with fleeing with reckless indifference in Webster County, fleeing from officer in Pocahontas County, and escape from custody in Upshur County. He is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a combined $270,000 cash-only bond.

