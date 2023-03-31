Elkins native hired as Mountain State Forest Festival executive director

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - An Elkins native has been hired as the executive director of the Mountain State Forest Festival.

Heidi Bray will be responsible for the functioning and overall management of the festival association, including program and event management, in coordination with the festival’s director general.

In her new role, Bray will also be responsible for sponsor recruitment, marketing and public relations, assuring preservation of the festival’s long-standing heritage and culture.

Bray assumed her new position in mid-March.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, I am excited to welcome Heidi to our organization,” said Ben Shaffer, MSFF board president. “She has a deep sense of pride for our community and the Mountain State Forest Festival. With her volunteerism experiences and professional qualifications, we are confident she will put her skills to great use to build on the legacy of the festival as we head into our 85th celebration.”

Bray earned a B.S. in Business from West Liberty University, is a member of the inaugural class of Leadership Randolph and a mentor with Randolph County CLIMB. She currently serves as vice president of the Elkins Kiwanis Club.

Active behind the scenes with the Forest Festival for many years, Bray served as an Assistant Director in 2022.

In earlier years, she was a flower girl in the 65th Mountain State Forest Festival royal court and was appointed Maid of Honor for the 73rd festival.

She and her husband, C.J. Bray, reside in Elkins.

“Born and raised in Elkins, the Forest Festival has always been a part of my life. I’m both energized and humbled to have accepted this the role as Executive Director. I look forward to working with the Board, Director General, Assistants and volunteers to assure the strong traditions of the festival are upheld while elevating the visitor experience.”

The 85th Mountain State Forest Festival is scheduled for Sept. 30 – Oct. 8.

