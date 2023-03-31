Fayetteville woman found shot in her car succumbs to injuries

OAK HILL, W.Va. (WVVA) - A woman who was found handcuffed and suffering from a gunshot wound to the head on February 16 succumbed to her injuries March 31 at approximately 9:51 a.m. According to a statement from West Virginia State Police Capt. R.A. Maddy, the victim was identified as Michelle Dawn Smith, 41, of Fayetteville.

Maddy said, “On Thursday, February 16, 2023, at approximately 5:30 pm, PFC Dodrill of the Oak Hill Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the Plateau Medical Center parking lot.”

In preliminary investigations, two suspects were identified as Andres Torres, 27, and Amanda Soultz, 30, both of Goshen, Indiana. Both were found to be in possession of the victim’s credit cards and three pistols. It was thought that they were heading to Indiana.

On Friday, February 17, 2023, at approximately 1:30 pm, both suspects were spotted by an off-duty Deputy U.S. Marshal at the intersection of South Fayette Street and U.S. Rt. 19. Troopers were notified and took the suspects into custody without incident. Both suspects were incarcerated on charges of stemming from a probation violation in Indiana, Kidnapping, Attempted First Degree Murder, Robbery in the First Degree, and Conspiracy.

With the passing of Smith, the charges for Torres and Soultz are expected to be upgraded to First Degree Murder.

