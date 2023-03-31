FIRST ALERT EVENT: High Wind Warning

Potentially damaging heavy wind gusts expected Saturday
By Kayla Smith
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Similar to last weekend we are expecting to see heavy and potentially damaging wind gusts throughout the night tonight and tomorrow. There is a High Wind Warning in effect from 8am until 8pm tomorrow with wind gusts expected to reach over 60mph. There is a strong possibility to see power outages and downed trees/power lines/etc. from these wind gusts. Kayla Smith has more on this weekend and more for what you can expect here.

Have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here!

