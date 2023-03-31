FIRST ALERT EVENT: High Wind Warning

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Similar to last weekend we are expecting to see heavy and potentially damaging wind gusts throughout the night tonight and tomorrow. There is a High Wind Warning in effect from 8am until 8pm tomorrow with wind gusts expected to reach over 60mph. There is a strong possibility to see power outages and downed trees/power lines/etc. from these wind gusts. Kayla Smith has more on this weekend and more for what you can expect here.

