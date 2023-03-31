FIRST ALERT: Rainy Friday, damaging gusts on Saturday

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will end the month of March with rain pushing into our region, so expect some soggy conditions. Then damaging wind gusts will push into our region tomorrow. Find out the timing and impacts, along with what next week will be like, in the video above!

A low-pressure system that started in the Rockies will move into the Midwest this afternoon as it strengthens, lifting warm air and moisture into our region. As a result, rain will push into West Virginia around midday, becoming more widespread during the afternoon and evening hours. This rain will be steady and moderate, which may affect your commute, but most of it should push out and leave scattered showers after 9 PM. Aside from that, expect south-southwest winds of 10-20 mph, with wind gusts up to 30 mph, and temperatures will reach the low-60s. The showers become scattered during the late-evening and overnight hours, but a cold front will push in around 3-4 AM, bringing more heavy showers and downpours. The rain leaves by 7 AM at the latest, and by that time, between today and tomorrow, total rainfall totals will be 0.5″ to 1.5″ across our region. Then throughout tomorrow morning through the evening, wind gusts above 40 mph will push through our region at times, with wind gusts above 60 mph. This could cause power outages and blow around unsecured items and trees, so the National Weather Service has our entire region under a High Wind Watch until Saturday night. Make sure to tie down any outdoor items you have, charge up your electronics, and be careful when driving. Fortunately, by Sunday morning, any leftover strong wind gusts will settle down, leaving sunny skies and highs in the 50s. Next week, temperatures will climb into the 70s, with scattered showers, and even a few thunderstorms, pushing in toward the middle of the week. In short, today will be rainy, tomorrow will be windy, and next week will be warm.

You can learn more about the forecast coming up on Midday and other newscasts, or keep an eye on our social media pages. And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Cloudy skies, with periodic rainfall at times. South-southwest winds of 10-20 mph, with wind gusts up to 30 mph in some areas. High: 60.

Tonight: Showers during the evening hours, along with cloudy skies. Then overnight, a line of stronger, heavier showers will push into our region. South-southwest winds of 10-20 mph, with wind gusts between 30 to 40 mph possible in some areas. Low: 57.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies, with a few showers in the afternoon. Strong winds pushing through, with west-southwest winds of 25-35 mph and wind gusts above 40 mph. High: 69.

Sunday: Partly sunny skies. Westerly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 55.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.