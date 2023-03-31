Man charged with child neglect after trash, debris found throughout home, yard

KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - A Preston County man has been charged with child neglect after troopers went to a home that had lots of trash and other debris throughout.

Troopers went to a home on Deaker Rd. in Kingwood on Feb. 13 and said the yard and porch were “littered with a large amount of trash and debris,” including soda cans, animal feces, rusty barrels, scattered pieces of lumber and cinder blocks, according to a criminal complaint.

Troopers said they went inside the home that belongs to 31-year-old Kevin Burns, of Kingwood, and saw a kitchen that was “cluttered with bags of trash” in addition to many dirty dishes and a sink that did not work.

Court documents say troopers continued into the living room and saw two children and a five gallon bucket that was “full of some type of dark liquids and cigarette butts.”

Troopers then went to one bedroom and said there were two mattresses on the floor with “unknown debris covering them both.” Troopers said there was a one-year-old child living in another bedroom.

Burns has been charged with two counts of child neglect creating risk of injury. He is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $50,000 bond.

