Senators Manchin, Capito back bill to combat xylazine

The Combating Illicit Xylazine Act aims to place xylazine on the controlled substances list.
By WDTV News Staff and Chase Campbell
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDTV/WTAP) - West Virginia Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito are backing a bill to take action against the spread of the drug xylazine.

The Combating Illicit Xylazine Act aims to place xylazine on the controlled substances list and would require a report to congress on prevalence, risks, and recommendations to best regulate the illicit use of the drug.

Xylazine, also known as “tranq,” is a potent sedative that is sometimes mixed with more common narcotics like fentanyl and heroin.

It’s use is approved in veterinary contexts, but it has no approved human usage.

The Combating Illicit Xylazine Act would allow the drug to still be used by veterinarians, but would crack down on illicit trafficking’s and use, according to a release from Senator Joe Manchin’s office.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
Missing West Virginia child found by U.S. Marshals in Maine
Cass Scenic Railroad
Train ride nearly 40 years in the making close to hitting the tracks
3 children among 4 taken to the hospital after head-on crash
WSAZ Investigates | New Details in WVSP Casino Case
West Virginia State Police Headquarters goes through shake-up
Skylar Neese
Petition to deny parole to teen’s murderer reaches thousands

Latest News

West Virginia bans marriage for children age 15 or younger
Kevin Burns
Man charged with child neglect after trash, debris found throughout home, yard
Bobby Cobb
Buckhannon man charged with fleeing at 100 mph across several counties
Dr. Jim Clark says it's normal to experience allergies for the first time as an adult but there...
Allergist talks tips to be in control of spring allergies