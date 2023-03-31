Stephen Mark Newlon, 72, of Clarksburg, WV, passed away on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at Mon General Hospital in Morgantown. He was born in Clarksburg, on October 17, 1951, a son of the late William R. Newlon and the late Daisy V. Skidmore Newlon Barnosky. Stephen was preceded in death by his wife, Jamie Hustead Newlon, on December 1, 2002. Also surviving are one son, Steve Newlon and wife Andrea of Bridgeport; two daughters, Mandi Newlon, and Cassie Newlon and fiancé David Pumphrey of Clarksburg; six grandchildren, Camden Riley, Payton Riley, Lucas Newlon, Jaxon Newlon, Hudson Pumphrey and Hynlee Pumphrey. He also leaves behind four brothers, Ray Newlon and wife Brenda of Florida, Jeff Newlon and wife Pam of South Carolina, Ralph Newlon and wife Mary Ellen of Minnesota, and Jarold Newlon and wife Leslea of Virginia; and one sister, Pamela Reneau and husband William of Bridgeport, WV; as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and wife, Stephen was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Arabella Pumphrey and brother, William R. Newlon, II. Stephen was a graduate of Bridgeport High School, Class of 1969, and served our country as a veteran in the United States Air Force where he was a K-9 handler. He retired after 25 years of service with the United States Postal Service as a mail carrier. He was a Harley Davidson enthusiast and earned the nickname “Fat-boy”, and he loved hunting and fishing in Bemis. He was a great storyteller, never met a stranger and knew someone everywhere he went. He will be sadly missed by all of those who knew and loved him. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Monday, April 3, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. where funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Tom Horne presiding. Interment will follow in the Shinnston Memorial Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

