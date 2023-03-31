William Jennings Ocheltree, 78, of Fairmont, passed away in his home on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. He was born on February 14, 1945, in Bilburn, West Virginia; a son of the late Forest L Ocheltree and Lakie Ocheltree (Mullins). William was a United States Army Veteran. He was a West Virginia State Police Trooper for 2 years and a Marion County Sheriff Department Deputy for over 20 years. He was a member of Oddfellows and enjoyed farming, tinkering on old cars, camping, socializing, and spending time with friends and family. William is survived by his loving wife Veronica V Ocheltree, and sons Donald (Julie) Ocheltree of Virgina, Ronald Ocheltree (Hera) of West Virginia, and sister, Mary Jean Cunningham of Cowen, West Virginia. He was blessed with 11 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, William was preceded in death by his son William Jennings Ocheltree Jr. Per his request, William will be cremated. Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.

