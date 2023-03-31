WVDOH awards contract to rebuild washed-out road in West Milford

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A contract has been awarded by the West Virginia Division of Highways to completely rebuild a washed-out Harrison County road.

The contract is from bid lettings conducted by the WVDOH on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, and Thursday, March 16, 2023.

The project is paid for with funding from Gov. Jim Justice’s $2.8 billion Roads to Prosperity program, according to the WVDOH.

Bear Contracting will build several stone buttresses along Hideaway Road near the town of West Milford in Harrison County. It is part of a bigger project to rebuild Hideaway Road after portions of the road washed out.

WVDOH had previously built a series of piling walls to shore up embankments along the washed-out sections of road.

Several factors are considered before awarding a bid, including whether a bid falls above or below the WVDOH Engineer’s Estimate and by what percentage.

For a list of construction projects awarded by WVDOH from the March bid lettings, click here.

