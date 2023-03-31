WVSP: Man charged with attempted murder after shootout at rented garage

SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - A man has been charged after a shootout happened at a rented garage in Nicholas County.

According to the West Virginia State Police, 75-year-old Paul Morris, Jr., of Kesslers Cross Lanes, entered a rented garage on Summersville Lake Rd. to confront James “Billy” Stone over a two year family dispute.

Troopers said the situation escalated to the point where both of them pulled out handguns and began exchanging gunfire.

Stone suffered several gunshot wounds and was life-flighted to CAMC for medical treatment, troopers said. His current condition is unknown.

Morris was shot in the left arm, authorities said.

Morris has been charged with one count of attempted murder after consultation with the Nicholas County Prosecuting Attorney, according to troopers. He is being held at Central Regional Jail to await further court proceedings.

When Stone is released from the hospital, troopers said additional charges may be filed.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

