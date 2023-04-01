Mary Alice Lowther

By Master Control
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mary Alice Lowther, 88, of Brushy Fork, Bridgeport, was ready to be with the Lord and passed away Tuesday evening, March 28, 2023, at her daughter’s residence.  She was born in Middleville Community, Taylor County, on September 12, 1934, a daughter of the late Elta B. (Cropp) Cochran and V. Earl Cochran.On October 23, 1955, she married William F. Lowther, Sr., who preceded her in death on November 18, 2007.She had three children, William F. Lowther, Jr. and his wife Kelly of California, MD; two daughters, Vicki Lowther Kittle, who preceded her in death on March 12, 1983; and Linda E. Francis and her husband Russell of Bridgeport;  her step-daughter, Sandee J. Alexander and her husband Jerry of DeBary, FL; her grandchildren, Carla Ruble, and her children Cole and Camden; Tricia Whittington, her husband Jason, and their children Andrew and Wyatt; Christy Friend, her husband Tyler, and their son Ethan; Blake Lowther; and Kelsey Lowther and her fiancé Matthew. A sister Norma Booth, a brother, Benjamin Cochran; and several nieces and nephews complete her family. She was also preceded in death by three sisters, Charlotte Cochran, Marjorie Ingee; and Ellen Nixon; and a brother Virgil Cochran. Mary Alice was a graduate of Grafton High School.  She had worked at G.C. Murphy’s in her younger years, and then worked and retired as a Head Cook with the Harrison County Board of Education after 25 years of service.  She loved to tend to her vegetable and flower gardens, and enjoyed feeding the birds in the winter.  Above all, she loved all her grandchildren.The family would like to thank the following who took such excellent care of Mary, UHC and UHC Rehab; WVU Medicine Home Health and WVU Medicine Hospice; her caregivers Belinda Rollins and Judy Fryzel; and her good friend and neighbor Judy Layton.Condolences to the Lowther Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.comAt her request, all services will be private and she will be laid to rest next to her husband Bill at Trinity Cemetery.

