BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mary Talerico, age 98, of Bridgeport, WV, passed away Thursday, March 30, at her residence surrounded by family. She was born in Anmoore, WV on July 4, 1924, the second of ten children born to Ramón and Josephine Gonzalez Alonso. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Dominic Talerico; sister Margaret Alonso Golden; and brothers Jack Alonso, José Alonso, William Alonso, and Robert Alonso. She is survived by brothers Lloyd Alonso of Palm Bay, FL and David Alonso of Bridgeport, WV and sisters Leila Blair of Clarksburg, WV and Patricia Alonso (Patty) of Bridgeport, who made her home with Mary and Dominic for 65 years. Mary, Dom, and Patty were an inseparable trio and loved nothing more than to spend time with family, including many beloved nieces and nephews. Mary was a remarkable woman from a bygone era and possessed tremendous glamour, poise, wit, and strength. She was the child of Spanish immigrants and spent her early years in Anmoore, WV and Donora, PA. She graduated from Rostraver High School in Donora and shortly thereafter moved with her older sister, Margaret, to New Jersey to work as a government clerk during World War II. Those were formative days for Mary; mementos from those days include letters and photos from the front lines and pictures of the young sisters enjoying the Jersey coast with newfound friends. After the war, Mary returned to Clarksburg and accepted a position with C&P Telephone Company, where she was ultimately promoted to Group Supervisor. She retired from the company after 42 years of service. During her early days at C&P, Mary caught the eye of a handsome young Italian man from Clarksburg named Dominic Talerico; they were married in Winchester, VA in 1953. Mary and Dom were a vivacious couple and enjoyed dancing and dining at Clarksburg’s many restaurants and clubs. Following her mother’s death in 1958, Mary and Dominic assumed care of Patty and included her in every aspect of their lives. Their days were filled with travel, friendships, and family, and they looked especially forward to seeing their loved ones at annual celebrations like the Italian Heritage Festival and Spanish Picnic. Mary, Dom, and Patty were fortunate to spend six decades in their home together, with assistance from family, neighbors, and in-home caregivers in later years. Their comfort was ensured by the selfless efforts of family, especially Todd and Christina Alonso, Tish Alonso and Ivy Paugh, Leila Blair, and Mary Margaret Pierson. The family wishes also to convey special thanks all of Mary’s caregivers, who along with WVU Medicine Hospice nurses showed kindness, compassion and dedication for which we will always be grateful.Condolences may be extended to the family at www.burnsidefuneralhome.comMemorial contributions in memory of Mary may be made to WVU Medicine Hospice, 2673 Davisson Run Road, Suite 201B, Clarksburg, WV 26301. Services will be private for the family, and Mary will be laid to rest next to her husband Dominic at Holy Cross Cemetery.

