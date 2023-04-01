Mountaineer Military Museum celebrates 20th anniversary

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - For the past 20 years, the Mountaineer Military Museum has been honoring veterans 17 of those years have been in Weston.

Barb McVaney and her husband Ron have dedicated their time to preserving the history and legacy of veterans.

McVaney says that they bring in some new things every year for people to see, as they have multiple storage sheds full of donated items.

“We add a little bit every year. This year we added some really interesting Civil War pieces and a couple of unique German pieces to those collections,” she explains.

McVaney adds that being able to celebrate the 20th year with so many people was special to her.

The anniversary brought out regulars, newcomers, and people, that haven’t visited in a while.

“We have a gentleman that hasn’t been in, I’m pretty safe to say he hasn’t been in for 10 years. So, it was nice to see him walk around and enjoy,” she said.

McVaney adds they have expanded their Quartermaster Store. Now, in addition to museum souvenirs, they sell military surplus items.

“Put in that surplus store, and those monies help generate funds to keep us going, especially in the winter when there is not tourism,” she said.

McVaney explains that these are extra items from the museum’s storage units that they already have in the museum, such as uniforms.

The museum is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or by appointment at (304) 516-0800.

