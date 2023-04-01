Strong winds knock out power, knock down trees across NCWV

As of 5 p.m. Saturday, Mon Power was reporting more than 25,000 people without power statewide, with more than 5,000 of those in Monongalia County.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Similar to last weekend, heavy and damaging wind gusts made their way into north central West Virginia on Saturday.

A High Wind Warning is in effect until 8 p.m. Saturday, with wind gusts expected to reach 60 mph or more, leading to a 5 News First Alert Weather Day.

The outages led to traffic issues, with emergency management officials reporting multiple traffic lights out across the county with no estimated time for them to be back on.

Harrison County saw about 50 reports of downed trees and power lines as of 5 p.m., and a similar situation was reported in Marion County according to 911 dispatch logs.

No injuries or major structural damage was reported.

