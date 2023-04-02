BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Jerry Richard Waugh, 79, of Buckhannon, passed away on Friday, March 31, 2023, in the comfort of his own home surrounded by loving family.Jerry was born in Swickley, PA, on December 23, 1943, the son of the late Denzil Foster Waugh and Iva Pearl Morrison.On November 9, 1968, Jerry married Linda Rose Owen. Together they shared over 54 wonderful years and Linda will miss him dearly.In addition to his wife, forever cherishing their memories of Jerry are his three daughters: Carmen M Griffith of Buckhannon, Kimberley Jo Waugh of New Albany, OH, and Cristy Holmes and husband, Jay, of Sanford, NC; six grandchildren: Nathaniel, Chase, Carly, Owen, Anderson, and Maddison Rose; and one sister, Linda Jane Vaught of Buckhannon.Jerry was a graduate of Buckhannon-Upshur High School, Class of 1961. He served his country proudly in the United States Army while stationed in Germany. Once he returned home, Jerry received his diploma from the National School of Meat Cutting in Toledo, OH. He spent over 49 years as the Co-Owner and Operator of Waugh’s Custom Meat Cutting with his wife, Linda in Buckhannon. Jerry was a Christian by faith and enjoyed connecting with God through nature, especially while on his farm. He was avid outdoorsman who loved fishing and hunting.Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 1-3 p.m. on Monday, April 3, 2023. Funeral Services will begin at 3 p.m. in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel.We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, appreciate the service of Jerry Richard Waugh, and it has been our honor and privilege to serve his family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

