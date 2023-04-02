BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Lloyd Wilson McIntire, 87, of Fairmont passed away on Saturday, April 01, 2023 at the West Virginia Veterans Nursing Facility. He was born in Enterprise on April 17, 1935 a son of the late Lloyd Howard and Wanda Waveline McIntire.He was a proud veteran of the United States Army serving during the Korean War. He then worked and retired from Ford Motor Company of Michigan.He was a dedicated member of the Central Nazarene Church. He loved music and was always playing various instruments. He also enjoyed radio-controlled airplanes, his greatest love was his family and time spent with them.He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Joan Hough McIntire; one son Philip Lloyd McIntire and his wife Lisa of Michigan; two daughters Pamela Bolwer and her husband Gary of Inverness, Florida and Valerie Sargo and her husband Joe of Enterprise; one brother Stanley McIntire of Shinnston; six grandchildren Justin Bowler, Adam Bowler, Alicia Cienawski, Molly McIntire, Abigail McIntire, and Greta McIntire; six great grandchildren Reid Bowler, Evie McIntire, Quinn Bowler, Georgia McIntire, Poppy Cienawski, and Paxton Cienawski; and several nieces and nephews.In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by four sisters Irene Harbert, Betty Hawkins, Mary Ellen Hawkins and Ruth Ann Miller.Friends may call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home on Monday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Tuesday from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, April 04, 2023, at 1:00 p.m with Pastor Doug Hendrixon officiating. Burial will follow at IOOF Cemetery in Enterprise where full military rites will be performed by the Marion County Veterans Council and assisted by the U.S. Army.Memorial contributions may be made to: Amedysis Hospice, 67 Casino Dr Suite 102, Anmoore, WV 26323 or West Virginia Veterans Nursing Facility, 1 Freedom Way, Clarksburg WV 26301.The McIntire family would like to thank the staff of the West Virginia Veterans Nursing Facility and Amedysis Hospice for the loving and gracious care shown to Lloyd.Memories and Condolences may be left at www.carpenterandford.com

