Lloyd Wilson McIntire

Lloyd Wilson McIntire
Lloyd Wilson McIntire(Lloyd Wilson McIntire)
By Master Control
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Lloyd Wilson McIntire, 87, of Fairmont passed away on Saturday, April 01, 2023 at the West Virginia Veterans Nursing Facility.  He was born in Enterprise on April 17, 1935 a son of the late Lloyd Howard and Wanda Waveline McIntire.He was a proud veteran of the United States Army serving during the Korean War.  He then worked and retired from Ford Motor Company of Michigan.He was a dedicated member of the Central Nazarene Church.  He loved music and was always playing various instruments.  He also enjoyed radio-controlled airplanes, his greatest love was his family and time spent with them.He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Joan Hough McIntire; one son Philip Lloyd McIntire and his wife Lisa of Michigan; two daughters Pamela Bolwer and her husband Gary of Inverness, Florida and Valerie Sargo and her husband Joe of Enterprise; one brother Stanley McIntire of Shinnston; six grandchildren Justin Bowler, Adam Bowler, Alicia Cienawski, Molly McIntire, Abigail McIntire, and Greta McIntire; six great grandchildren Reid Bowler, Evie McIntire, Quinn Bowler, Georgia McIntire, Poppy Cienawski, and Paxton Cienawski; and several nieces and nephews.In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by four sisters Irene Harbert, Betty Hawkins, Mary Ellen Hawkins and Ruth Ann Miller.Friends may call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home on Monday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Tuesday from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, April 04, 2023, at 1:00 p.m with Pastor Doug Hendrixon officiating.  Burial will follow at IOOF Cemetery in Enterprise where full military rites will be performed by the Marion County Veterans Council and assisted by the U.S. Army.Memorial contributions may be made to:  Amedysis Hospice, 67 Casino Dr Suite 102, Anmoore, WV 26323 or West Virginia Veterans Nursing Facility, 1 Freedom Way, Clarksburg WV 26301.The McIntire family would like to thank the staff of the West Virginia Veterans Nursing Facility and Amedysis Hospice for the loving and gracious care shown to Lloyd.Memories and Condolences may be left at www.carpenterandford.com

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
Missing West Virginia child found by U.S. Marshals in Maine
Crews work on power lines.
Strong winds knock out power, knock down trees across NCWV
Bobby Cobb
Buckhannon man charged with fleeing at 100 mph across several counties
Even though it was a rainy day that didn’t stop the Buckhannon community from coming out and...
Moon Flower Hemp opens in Buckhannon
A $1 million-winning Powerball ticket is set to expire.
Unclaimed $1 million Powerball ticket to expire

Latest News

Mary Talerico
Mary Talerico
Mary Alice Lowther
Mary Alice Lowther
Stephen Mark Newlon
Stephen Mark Newlon
William Jennings Ocheltree
William Jennings Ocheltree